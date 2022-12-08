Read full article on original website
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
sonomasun.com
Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm
Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
nomadlawyer.org
Grace Cathedral: Most Famous Historical Church In San Francisco, CA
Tourist Attraction In Grace Cathedral, San Francisco. Located in San Francisco California, the Grace Cathedral is one of the most beautiful religious buildings in the state. It was founded during the California Gold Rush and was designed by Lewis Hobart. It has stained glass windows that were made by the famed Tiffany Studios.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
SFist
New Northern Italian Spot Ciccino, From Former Rich Table/Italian Homemade Co. Chef, Now Open for Dinner On Nob Hill
A new Northern Italian restaurant that was initially only open for lunch this fall has debuted its full dinner menu, and early reviews are coming in. There's a new spot for pasta and Northern Italian comfort food on Nob Hill, in a space formerly occupied by a Thai restaurant at 1400 California Street (at Hyde), and it's called Ciccino. They don't even have a website yet, but this is their Instagram — and don't confuse them with Piccino, the long-established pizza and Cal-Italian place in Dogpatch.
sfstandard.com
A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023
When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
No Treble
Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour
Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area
The weekend storm brought rain, flooding and even hail in the Bay Area. Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening. Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfstandard.com
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
sfstandard.com
It’s Cold and Getting Colder, So Here’s The Standard’s Hot Chocolate Roundup
Rich, frothy and creamy—an exceptional cup of hot chocolate can and has warmed the gloomiest of hearts. (See: me after Korea and Japan got eliminated from the World Cup.) Whether you prefer your hot chocolate scooped instead of poured, or you’re looking for a spot you can settle into late at the night with friends, here’s our list of the Bay Area’s best hot chocolate destinations. This is your sign to hit up your bestie and treat yourselves to a lovely morning, afternoon or evening of marshmallow-y goodness. After all, hot chocolate’s one of the best ways to tell your body it’s the holiday season, second only of course to listening to Mariah Carey.
