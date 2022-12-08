Rich, frothy and creamy—an exceptional cup of hot chocolate can and has warmed the gloomiest of hearts. (See: me after Korea and Japan got eliminated from the World Cup.) Whether you prefer your hot chocolate scooped instead of poured, or you’re looking for a spot you can settle into late at the night with friends, here’s our list of the Bay Area’s best hot chocolate destinations. This is your sign to hit up your bestie and treat yourselves to a lovely morning, afternoon or evening of marshmallow-y goodness. After all, hot chocolate’s one of the best ways to tell your body it’s the holiday season, second only of course to listening to Mariah Carey.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO