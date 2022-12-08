ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Discover the Deepest Lake in Missouri

Missouri has some good sized lakes including the Truman Reservoir near Warsaw, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and Bull Shoals Lake on the border with Arkansas. Down by Branson you will find the popular recreational lake Table Rock Lake. Rightfully named Stockton Lake is just south of the town of Stockton where you can enjoy some fine sailing. But which of these lakes is the deepest lake? Are the biggest lakes always the deepest? What surprises might we find at the bottom of the deepest lake? Is there really an underground lake in Missouri? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Missouri!
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson

(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
This Is the Poorest City in Indiana

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern...
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
