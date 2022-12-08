Read full article on original website
Related
This Is the Poorest City in West Virginia
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Missouri
Missouri has some good sized lakes including the Truman Reservoir near Warsaw, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and Bull Shoals Lake on the border with Arkansas. Down by Branson you will find the popular recreational lake Table Rock Lake. Rightfully named Stockton Lake is just south of the town of Stockton where you can enjoy some fine sailing. But which of these lakes is the deepest lake? Are the biggest lakes always the deepest? What surprises might we find at the bottom of the deepest lake? Is there really an underground lake in Missouri? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Missouri!
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
With only hours left, Missouri’s highest court could halt execution for Kevin Johnson
A St. Louis man who's set to be executed Tuesday night for the 2005 murder of a police officer could be spared by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Is it Legal to Idle Your Vehicle in Arkansas on a Cold Morning?
It's tough waking up and getting into a cold vehicle in the morning. So you do what your mother always did. She would run outside and start the car. Then she'd turn on the heater to get the car all toasty warm, while she ran back to the house and finish getting the kids ready for school.
KMOV
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
This Is the Poorest City in Indiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?
A person's credit score can be an important factor in one's financial health. After all, credit scores are used to determine eligibility for mortgages, car loans, apartment rentals, and even the interest rates for which one might qualify.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern...
Biden picks assistant Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor as next U.S. attorney in Kansas
In Jackson County, Kate Brubacher led anti-violence initiatives and was part of the prosecutor team that helped exonerate Kevin Strickland.
Demands of Brett Favre Changed in the Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit
Here is the latest development in the Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
WISH-TV
Rep. Carson’s duck boat safety bill passes House, moves to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON (WISH) — More than four years after a Missouri duck boat accident killed nearly 20 people — including 9 members of an Indianapolis family — a duck boat safety bill will soon become law. The Duck Boat Safety Improvement Act, authored by Democrat U.S. Rep. André...
MO Lawmaker wants to ban rap lyrics in court
A Missouri Republican says protecting rap lyrics from prosecution is a matter of free speech.
Comments / 0