247Sports

Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses

Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland

Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
foxbaltimore.com

USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
umterps.com

Maryland Athletics Announces 2022 Winter Graduates

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced the graduation of 25 student-athletes following the winter semester. "I want to congratulate these 25 Terps on graduating from the University of Maryland," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "We are so proud of each of these Terps, who have worked hard in the classroom and in competition . We hope the lessons they've gained and the memories they've made during their time with us will serve them well for tomorrow. Congratulations and remember, once a Terp, always a Terp."
247Sports

DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts

HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
wmar2news

Wintry Weather Whiplash!

Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will...
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
foxbaltimore.com

Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
