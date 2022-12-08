Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
testudotimes.com
MM 12.13: Maryland women’s and men’s basketball slide different directions in latest AP polls
Maryland men’s and women’s basketball had polar opposite weeks, which was reflected in the release of both AP polls Monday. The men slid down from No. 13 to No. 20, and the women moved up from No. 20 to No. 15. For the women's team, it traveled to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball drops in AP Poll after first two losses
Maryland basketball fell in the AP College Basketball Poll Monday after an 0-2 week. The Terps dropped seven spots, to No. 20 after their first two losses of the season against Wisconsin and Tennessee. The losses came by a combined eight points, on the road against a Badgers team that...
No. 7 Tennessee holds off No. 13 Maryland
Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead
247Sports
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 13 Maryland basketball faces big test in No. 7 Tennessee
Maryland basketball doesn't get to rebound from its first loss with a lesser opponent. Instead, the Terps face a major challenge in No. 7 Tennessee Sunday at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 4:30 on FS1. The Volunteers (8-1) are viewed as a legitimate national title contender, a...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Win Against Maryland
Tennessee basketball won its eighth straight game Sunday afternoon, knocking off No. 13 Maryland, 56-53, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Vols jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead before withstanding a furious second half Maryland run. New York natives Zakai Zeigler and Tobe Awaka stepped up big for Tennessee in the narrow victory.
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
Augusta Free Press
Bronco Mendenhall to Navy? Speculation about former UVA coach being a fit
There is some speculation out Utah way about former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall and the open job at Navy, which parted ways with long-time football coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday. Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy, but since the 11-2 record in 2019, which ended with a win...
foxbaltimore.com
USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
umterps.com
Maryland Athletics Announces 2022 Winter Graduates
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced the graduation of 25 student-athletes following the winter semester. "I want to congratulate these 25 Terps on graduating from the University of Maryland," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "We are so proud of each of these Terps, who have worked hard in the classroom and in competition . We hope the lessons they've gained and the memories they've made during their time with us will serve them well for tomorrow. Congratulations and remember, once a Terp, always a Terp."
DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts
HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PLANetizen
Baltimore’s Red Line Rail Project Back on the Table Thanks to New Governor
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore (D) recently promised to build the Red Line rail line planned for a 14-mile stretch in Baltimore. Moore’s predecessor, current Governor Larry Hogan (R), canceled the project in 2015. Kriston Capps has the scoop on one of the most potentially momentous outcomes for transit to...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
Maryland Forecast: Temperatures will dip ahead of wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches. Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas. Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But temperature lows will...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow potential along with computer model changes for Maryland wintry weekend threat
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE - Dec. 8, 6 a.m. - Drier end to week before snowflakes arrive Saturday in Maryland. Although the details of the latest European and GFS Computer Models differ a little, the GFS is now again back on board with snow and the timing for Friday night and Saturday morning first potential accumulating snow of the season for Baltimore.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
