Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
KWTX
One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
Police: 4 suspects wanted in Temple home invasion
The masked suspects kicked in the front door of the home and made off with an "undisclosed number of items," Temple police said.
Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
fox44news.com
Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Copperas Cove authorities investigate death of Kempner man after collision
Copperas Cove authorities are investigating the death of a Kempner man after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening. The Copperas Cove Police Department said Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, was pronounced dead in an area hospital after his vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190. In a news release, Copperas Cove Police Capt. Gabriel Cardona said…
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries
Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
KWTX
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
Have you seen this man?: Temple police searching for missing 35-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man. Temple PD reported that 35-year-old Zarayle Harris was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022. Police also stated that Harris has an unspecified mental health condition. No last known location was given. Police have released a picture...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Waco Police: Teen facing charges after 4 individuals being smuggled discovered
A 17-year-old is facing charges after Waco police discovered four individuals that were smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border during a traffic stop.
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Comments / 0