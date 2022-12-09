ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department. Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Authorities found a man shot who was transported to...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds. TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11. According to officers, they found...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
KCEN

Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
TEMPLE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Copperas Cove authorities investigate death of Kempner man after collision

Copperas Cove authorities are investigating the death of a Kempner man after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening. The Copperas Cove Police Department said Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, was pronounced dead in an area hospital after his vehicle struck a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190. In a news release, Copperas Cove Police Capt. Gabriel Cardona said…
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case

A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
TEMPLE, TX
LoneStar 92

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
WACO, TX

