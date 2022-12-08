Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Drizzle to rain for eastern Nebraska; Winter weather expected west Monday night
Sunday was likely one of the last pleasant, sunny days in the 50s through the end of the year. Starting overnight, more clouds are going to roll in and blanket the skies ahead of our next system starting with dense fog and a breeze through the night. A Dense Fog...
KSNB Local4
The weather goes downhill from here as a massive winter storm marches east across the Rockies
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed this weekend’s weather because it will be, or was, the best days we will see this week as a massive winter storm marches eastward over the Rockies and onto the central Plains over the next 24 hours. This evening will be quiet and pleasant, the calm before the storm you may say, with temperatures falling through the 30s. Clear skies will quickly become cloudy as we head through the evening with areas of fog developing after 9pm. With the strong south southeast flow comes an increase in moisture. And when you have cold temperatures in place, it doesn’t take long for those dew points to reach saturation. With the clouds in place overnight and southerly flow, lows will not be as cold as previous nights. Expect lows around the region to range from the upper 20s to low 30s.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne upgraded the winter storm watch to a blizzard warning for the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early Monday morning. Meteorologists at the NWS also enhanced their predictions on how much snow will fall through Wednesday evening. Sidney, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport,...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday
SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based civil engineer, said three years of research provided an...
News Channel Nebraska
Millions in federal dollars directed towards expanding broadband in Central Nebraska
LINCOLN , Neb. - The Nebraska Public Service Commission is doling out nearly $2 million in federal funds to help expand broadband in central Nebraska. The PSC announced grants to help build infrastructure in rural Cozad, southern Phelps County, Chapman, and Archer. The projects will bring broadband access to more than 352 new locations.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
granttribune.com
Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace
With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company on Thursday estimated the spill's size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been "isolated" and the oil contained at the site with...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
Comments / 0