ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Art community in Henry County remembers Jeff Hunter

McDONOUGH — When the Hood Street Art Center opened its doors in 2015 Jeffrey Hunter became a familiar face to visitors of the 136 Hood Street location in McDonough. But the 56-year-old Atlanta native, who was mostly known as Jeff to those he met, was not the type of person to keep his passion and talent for the fine arts all in one space.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Leaves Pat Sajak Speechless With Off-Color Comment

Pat Sajak was left with no words during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, where one contestant shocked him with an unexpected response. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Commemorative Air Force Airbase raising money to restore P-47 Thunderbolt

PEACHTREE CITY – Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia is inviting anyone interested in supporting aviation history to participate in the annual CAF 12 Planes of Christmas fundraising campaign for 2022. Airbase Georgia is participating to raise $15,000 for its newest project, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft that arrived this year.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy