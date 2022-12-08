ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor

PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents

WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee said Tuesday the male bird died Monday night during “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.” Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest during a second surgery on Monday night. Eagles and their nests are federally protected.
MILWAUKEE, WI

