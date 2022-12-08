Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'She was an angel': Family gathers in memory of mother, 7-year-old found dead at Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A heartbroken family came together Monday to say goodbye to a mother and her 7-year-old daughter, discovered dead in a north side lake last week. The turnout was great on this cold, December day. They gathered at the scene, supporting each other as they grieve an incredible loss.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
WISN
'We don't deserve this as a family': Loved ones speak out after USPS carrier killed
MILWAUKEE — Family, friends and coworkers gathered Sunday for a vigil for United States Postal Service carrier Aundre Cross. Cross had over 18 years of service for USPS and Milwaukee police say he was delivering the mail when someone shot and killed him Friday. Police say Cross was 44...
WISN
Grafton woman meets brother she's been searching for since she was 16
A Grafton woman has spent most of her life searching for a brother and sister who were separated by adoption when they were babies. "How long have you been looking for your family?" WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked. "Since I was 16 years old," said Heather Boesch, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday, Dec. 9. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
WISN
112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mimi!
Mimi was found on the streets by a good Samaritan after having been bitten by another animal, according to HAWS.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Birthday parade to be held in Pewaukee girl’s honor
PEWAUKEE — A group of truck owners are joining together to hold an epic birthday parade for a little girl in Pewaukee. The Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts are holding a 5th birthday parade party for Delaney Krings, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Delaney’s 5th birthday is Friday....
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman, 2 children found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the critical missing alert for a Milwaukee mother and her two children has been canceled. Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were found safe. There was concner after they were last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
WISN
'Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?' Family of woman, child found submerged in lake demands answers
MILWAUKEE — The investigation continues after a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, Khalilah Brister, and her 7-year-old daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, were found dead in Northridge Lake on Thursday afternoon. Their mother and grandmother is outraged, heartbroken and begging for answers. Jackie Brister said she knew her daughter wasn't well and said...
WISN
Police rescue 112 animals from home, including dogs, ducks, snakes & a goat
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police rescued more than 110 animals of all varieties on Saturday. Police said they executed a search warrant regarding an animal cruelty investigation at 9 a.m. Saturday near 9th and Hadley streets. Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission was also at the scene and gave WISN...
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
USPS worker killed in Milwaukee; coworkers hold vigil
Hundreds gathered at a vigil in Milwaukee’s Hampton Heights neighborhood to honor the life of postal worker Aundre Cross.
Exotic animals among 100+ pets taken from Milwaukee home; owner arrested
From goats and gaters to dogs and ducks, more than 100 animals were rescued from a Milwaukee home over the weekend. The owner is now facing potential charges.
wtmj.com
Bald eagle found shot in Wisconsin dies during surgery
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee said Tuesday the male bird died Monday night during “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.” Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest during a second surgery on Monday night. Eagles and their nests are federally protected.
WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person
Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.
MPD executes search warrant, finds 100+ exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
