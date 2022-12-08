ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Recession fears have crushed risk appetite for stocks in December, but easing inflation brightens the outlook on consumer sectors, S&P says

Risk appetite for US stocks among institutional investors plunged in December, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Tuesday. The firm's Risk Appetite Index veered to negative 13% from neutral in November. The macro environment is a key concern with nearly one-in-eight investors anticipating a deep recession in 2023. Risk appetite for...
Fortune

Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%

Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
NPR

World central bankers are set to take new steps in their battle with inflation

NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the Federal Reserve's plans to approve another rate hike this week. The European Central Bank is preparing to do the same. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Fed and the European Central Bank are considering raising interest rates again...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
msn.com

The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other

Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
Washington Examiner

PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report

Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Fortune

How to invest $100,000—the smart way

Investing in real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and stocks are some of your options. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Having $100,000 at your disposal can present a variety of investment opportunities. Depending on your financial needs and goals, the money can be put to work to generate passive income, enhance your retirement readiness and even launch a new business that can provide greater prosperity in the years to come.
studyfinds.org

Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts

Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.

