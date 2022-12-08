Read full article on original website
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
Looks like the inflation Grinch plans to stick around. Buckle up, America
It's the holiday season but millions of Americans are suffering the effects of high inflation. And new PPI data reveals that inflation is even higher than we thought just last month.
Inflation may be cooler than expected, but ‘recession worries’ are still dominant among U.S. investors, S&P survey finds
“The mood among US equity investors has soured in December,” said the report's author.
Recession fears have crushed risk appetite for stocks in December, but easing inflation brightens the outlook on consumer sectors, S&P says
Risk appetite for US stocks among institutional investors plunged in December, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Tuesday. The firm's Risk Appetite Index veered to negative 13% from neutral in November. The macro environment is a key concern with nearly one-in-eight investors anticipating a deep recession in 2023. Risk appetite for...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%
Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
World central bankers are set to take new steps in their battle with inflation
NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the Federal Reserve's plans to approve another rate hike this week. The European Central Bank is preparing to do the same. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Fed and the European Central Bank are considering raising interest rates again...
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
Long Covid Is Distorting the Labor Market — and That's Bad for the U.S. Economy
Long Covid is affecting how Americans work. Some are unable to work at all due to symptoms of the chronic illness. The overall labor impact of long Covid is tough to quantify. Estimates suggest hundreds of thousands to millions may be out of work, at a time when there are historic levels of job openings.
Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately
The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report
Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
The coming recession could kill the office once and for all
Employers are cutting office space to avoid layoffs. It could render the office moot.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
How to invest $100,000—the smart way
Investing in real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and stocks are some of your options. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Having $100,000 at your disposal can present a variety of investment opportunities. Depending on your financial needs and goals, the money can be put to work to generate passive income, enhance your retirement readiness and even launch a new business that can provide greater prosperity in the years to come.
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Employment and wages are up, so why all the economic gloom? Expert has a simple answer
IN ANY OTHER time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up — with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier.
