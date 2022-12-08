Read full article on original website
Elon Musk and Facebook's former chief security officer got into it on Twitter over the release of the 'Twitter Files Part 2'
Musk told former Facebook security chief, Alex Stamos, that he operates "a propaganda platform," while the two went back and forth on Twitter.
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has brought back some banned Twitter accounts. But Musk drew the line at right-wing conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones. Musk has been confronted with the fact that Twitter relies on ads for revenue, and unsafe content...
Laura Loomer Is the Latest Far-Right Figure Allowed Back on Twitter
Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who staunchly defended dirty trickster Roger Stone and called herself “pro-white nationalism,” is back on Twitter. In 2018, the provocateur was suspended from the site after making a series of anti-Muslim statements about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and was kept off despite a 2020 run for the House in Florida’s 21st Congressional District. That same hear, she drew national attention for interrupting Twitter co-creator Jack Dorsey’s congressional hearing, calling for the site to “stop silencing conservative voices.” Her ceaseless efforts to spread disinformation also got her banned from Facebook, Instagram, as well financial services like Venmo and new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s own creation, Paypal. “After getting BANNED on Twitter in 2018, and being digitally exterminated on nearly every other social media site, payment processor, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, & my own bank, I’M BACK!!!!!,” Loomer tweeted Thursday, for the first time in four years. “@ElonMusk has finally unchained me from the doors of Twitter HQ!”
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs
Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter
After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
You might be able to get that Twitter handle you’ve wanted for years
You might finally be able to get that Twitter handle that someone has been hoarding but not using for years. Twitter has announced that it will soon begin freeing up handles on its platform by deactivating accounts that have been inactive for an undisclosed period of time. This move will open up over 1.5 billion potential Twitter handles for users who want to claim them.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Meta Oversight Board Says Facebook and Instagram Skirt Moderation Rules for Famous People
On Tuesday, Meta’s Oversight Board dropped a more than-50 page report detailing how the company needs to overhaul its systems that have allowed major influencers and celebrities leeway to post disingenuous or harmful content that would otherwise be moderated. It all has to do with Meta’s so-called “cross-check” system,...
Latest 'Twitter Files' release shows secret 'blacklist' label on conservative accounts
Twitter's practices of "shadowbanning" were revealed by a new release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files." The latest batch of insider company information was released on Thursday evening by journalist Bari Weiss. The former New York Times columnist went into greater detail after the first Twitter Files installment last week failed to confirm the popular theory that the U.S. government played a role in censoring a story about Hunter Biden's laptop.
RIP Twitter
In a lot of ways, I relate to Elon Musk. But in plenty of other ways, he is, of course, totally unrelatable. He is a billionaire; I have a bad credit score. He is an uggo; I am hot. He is really bad at posting on Twitter; I am good at posting on Twitter (a useless skill). But, like Elon, I, too, approach all situations thinking, "I can improve this! I can make things better! You know who can make this better? Me! Because I am very smart and important", and subsequently, without exception make things exponentially, catastrophically worse. I was planning on tweeting that joke, but there's no point really, because Elon has wrecked Twitter and now it's going to die.
What to do if you're worried about your Twitter account going away
As #RIPTwitter continues to trend on Twitter itself and a legion of engineers and other staffers exit the company, some users are preparing for a world without their accounts.
Twitter running major brands’ ads with extremist tweets—until they get flagged
After the US Department of Health and Human Services realized its promoted tweet about updated COVID vaccines was appearing on Twitter pages of white nationalist accounts, the agency told The Washington Post it promptly moved to remove the ads from Twitter. But their promoted tweets weren’t the only ones populating near extremist tweets.
How to mute someone on Snapchat
How to mute and unmute people on Snapchat and what that means. To mute someone on Snapchat, tap the Message icon in the bottom left-hand corner > Tap on the person you want to mute > Tap the Three Horizontal Dots Icon (…) > Tap Mute Story to mute this person.
Instagram Is Explaining to Users Why Their Posts Are Shadowbanned
The reasoning behind why certain users on Instagram get “shadowbanned” has long been a mystery. While the word “shadowban” isn’t a term that Instagram itself uses, it essentially means that a user’s content is deprioritized, with certain posts hidden or restricted, and the account less likely to be recommended.
