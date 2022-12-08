Read full article on original website
Twins, Patrick Murphy Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with right-hander Patrick Murphy on a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (on Twitter). Presumably, the 27-year-old will get a chance to compete for a big league job in Spring Training. Murphy has suited up at the highest level in...
Cubs, Ben DeLuzio Agree To MInor League Deal
The Cubs are in agreement with outfielder Ben DeLuzio on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invite to big league Spring Training. DeLuzio has spent six seasons in the minor leagues since going undrafted in 2016. After five-plus years in the...
Royals To Sign Jakson Reetz To Minor League Deal
The Royals are signing catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league deal, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. He will get an invite to Spring Training. Reetz, 27 in January, got a brief major league debut in 2021, making two plate appearances over two games with the Nationals. That’s the extent of his big league experience thus far. He was designated for assignment in September and eventually signed a minor league deal with the Brewers.
Rockies sign veteran reliever Pierce Johnson
The Rockies agreed to a one-year deal with free agent righty Pierce Johnson, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com (via Twitter). Johnson will be guaranteed $5M on the contract and can earn another $750K of incentives, Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets. It’s a strong guarantee for a pitcher coming off an injury-plagued season, though the Rockies perhaps needed to make an aggressive offer in order to persuade the righty to spend his home games at Coors Field, even if Johnson is a Denver native.
Padres, Anderson Espinoza Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres are in agreement with right-hander Anderson Espinoza on a minor league contract, reports Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The Friars have also agreed to non-roster pacts with outfielder Preston Tucker and reliever Drew Carlton, Sanders reports (Twitter link). Espinoza returns to an organization where he spent...
MLB Trade Rumors
Rays designate J.P. Feyereisen for assignment, expect to trade him
The Rays designated right-hander J.P. Feyereisen for assignment in order to open a spot on then roster for right-hander Zach Eflin, whose previously reported three-year deal is now official. At the press conference to introduce Eflin, general manager Peter Bendix said the Rays fully expect to find a trade partner for Feyereisen (Twitter link via Topkin).
Former Cubs top prospect, World Series champion Addison Russell signs with KBO team
The Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League have signed shortstop Addison Russell and re-signed left-hander Eric Jokisch to contracts for the 2023 season, according to reports out of South Korea. (Hat tip to Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net). Jokisch will receive $1.5M, while Russell receives $700K. This is Russell’s second KBO...
Pirates, Tyler Heineman Agree To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are re-signing catcher Tyler Heineman to a minor league contract, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Twitter link). He’ll receive an invite to big league camp. Heineman will look to crack the Pittsburgh roster for a second straight season. The Bucs nabbed him off waivers from...
Mets sign Japanese ace Kodai Senga to five-year deal
The Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75M deal with right-hander Kodai Senga, SNY’s Andy Martino reports (Twitter links). Senga’s contract also has no-trade protection and an opt-out clause following the 2025 season, as per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (via Twitter). The deal will become official when...
Report: Marlins showing interest in Alex Reyes
The Marlins have checked in with the representatives for free agent reliever Alex Reyes, report Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The former All-Star closer is coming off a season lost to shoulder surgery. Reyes has had an unfortunate number of injuries throughout his career. One of...
Guardians sign former All-Star catcher
The Guardians are in agreement on a contract with free-agent catcher Mike Zunino, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link). It’s a one-year, $6M contract for the Wasserman client, tweets Robert Murray of FanSided. Zunino, 32 in March, should continue the tradition of high-quality defense behind the plate...
Report: Yankees have discussed outfield trades with Twins, Diamondbacks
The Yankees have had trade discussions with the Twins and Diamondbacks about their available outfielders, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. The Yankees already have two of their outfield positions accounted for, with Harrison Bader in center and Aaron Judge in right. There’s less certainty in left field, however, with Andrew Benintendi having departed via free agency. That leaves Aaron Hicksand Oswaldo Cabrera as the remaining in-house options. Hicks is now 33 years old and has hit a combined .211/.322/.317 over the past two seasons. For a team in win-now mode like the Yankees, it’s understandable that they don’t want to rely on him as an everyday option. Cabrera just made his major league debut and only has 44 games under his belt. He fared well in that time but is a natural infielder who was learning outfield on the fly, meaning he’s probably best utilized as a utility option as opposed to an everyday player.
Padres still in market for starting pitcher, corner bat
Even after adding Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year, $280M deal, the Padres are looking for more, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports they’re keen to bring in a starting pitcher and a corner bat. The Padres have been busy this winter, signing Bogaerts and getting deep...
Report: Giants continuing Carlos Rodon pursuit even after Sean Manaea deal
The Giants’ agreement with lefty Sean Manaea appeared to give them a full rotation, but Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that even after guaranteeing Manaea $25M over the next two years (with an opt-out after year one), San Francisco remains engaged with Carlos Rodon and agent Scott Boras about a potential reunion.
Marlins finalize coaching staff
The Marlins have finalized their coaching staff under rookie manager Skip Schumaker, the team announced Tuesday. Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda and bullpen coordinator Rob Flippo are all holdovers from the prior staff. The rest will be comprised of newcomers — most of whom have Major League playing experience.
Three possible landing spots for Christian Vazquez
Fresh off his second World Series title, long-time Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is a free agent for the first time in his career. With Wilson Contreras inking a five-year, $87.M deal with the Cardinals, Vazquez is arguably the top free agent catcher left on the board, rivaled by Sean Murphy in the trade market. This position has left Vazquez with a lengthy list of suitors, including the Twins, Padres, D-Backs, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Giants.
Report: Mets listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco
The Mets are listening to trade offers on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. There’s nothing to indicate that a deal is particularly close or that the Mets are actively shopping him, but the fact that they are open to a deal is noteworthy.
Cole Hamels seeking comeback after long injury layoff
Cole Hamels is looking for one more shot at continuing his baseball career, and he told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) that he is hoping to catch on with a new team this offseason. “A spring training invite is no risk, all reward. If you start me out in February,...
Christian Vazquez reportedly progressing toward deal with unknown team
The market for catcher Christian Vázquez is “heating up” and he’s making progress towards a deal, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Per Cotillo, it’s unclear if the Red Sox are still involved. It appears that the dominos are falling in the catching market. The top...
Twins to sign Christian Vázquez
The Twins have jumped into a fast-moving catching market, reportedly agreeing to terms with Christian Vázquez on a three-year contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, will guarantee him $30MM. Vázquez is represented by MDR Sports Management. A longtime member of the Red Sox, Vázquez now changes...
