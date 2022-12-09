Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Athens man identified as pedestrian killed Sunday in Limestone County
An Athens man has been identified as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 26-year-old Darek A. Kelley was walking along Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 8:30 p.m.
trussvilletribune.com
26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
CANCELED: Russellville Police looking for help locating missing man who may be in danger
The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man who is missing and may be endangered.
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man helps others with health concerns through medical cannabis
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama business owners are looking to get their start in medical cannabis. The extensive application process is already underway, and for one man, his business is personal. Wagon Trail Med Serv co-owner Joey Robertson is excited to hopefully open his business, but above all...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
Two-vehicle crash in Cullman County claims one life, injures another
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 4:50 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Fusion that she was driving was struck by a 2014 […]
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
Casey White capital murder trial postponed
The judge presiding over the capital murder case against Casey Cole White has postponed the trial. The continuance has been expected but Lauderdale Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves did not formally issue a continuance in the case until Friday. No new trial date has been set. The trial was scheduled to...
WAFF
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
WAAY-TV
Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting
The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student. An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system. A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who...
Alabama woman dead following crash on U.S. 31
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
Drivers showing off cause wreck, more than a dozen injured, nine critically
A crash involving multiple vehicles left more than a dozen people injured Friday night with nine people critically injured. The accident happened Friday night at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road in Birmingham, WBRC-TV reported. Several area fire departments responded to the multi-car scene. AL.com reported that the accident...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 8 unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605 theft of property; Co. Rd. 532 permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775 December 9 menacing; Co. Rd. 1400 hit and run; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1736 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1554 menacing; Co. Rd. 810 December 10 unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Johnson St. reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1114 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd....
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Comments / 0