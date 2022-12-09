ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
trussvilletribune.com

26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Casey White capital murder trial postponed

The judge presiding over the capital murder case against Casey Cole White has postponed the trial. The continuance has been expected but Lauderdale Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves did not formally issue a continuance in the case until Friday. No new trial date has been set. The trial was scheduled to...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman dead following crash on U.S. 31

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
FALKVILLE, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 8  unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605 theft of property; Co. Rd. 532 permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775  December 9  menacing; Co. Rd. 1400  hit and run; Hwy 91 theft of property; Hwy 278 W domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1736 unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1554 menacing; Co. Rd. 810  December 10  unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Johnson St. reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1114 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy