Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Reacts To Player's Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA players have competed overseas for years. However, that may change due to Brittney Griner's situation. Back in February, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport. She was detained in Russia until the United States agreed to a prisoner swap in December. While on "CNN This Morning," Napheesa Collier of...
Five Washington Mystics games to watch in 2023
On Nov. 30, the Washington Mystics announced their 2023 schedule with a video featuring Natasha Cloud, the team’s starting point guard and longest-tenured player. “Next season has already begun,” she says, “and we’re staying ready. … We’re ready to represent from coast to coast.”
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Why Dana Evans is ready for the next step of her career
Early last season, Dana Evans was working out with the Chicago Sky’s assistant coaches when an idea arose from the group. The 5’6 guard was about to finish up before being joined by the rest of her teammates for practice when one of the coaches asked Evans if she could try to touch the net.
