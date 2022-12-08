Read full article on original website
Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50
So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
How to minimise stress if you’re hosting this Christmas
Expectations can run high at Christmas – especially if you have a packed house on the big day, which comes with a lot of pressure for hosts.From cooking up a festive feast to endless drink duties and coming up with a seating plan everyone’s happy with, not to mention everything in-between, it’s exhausting just thinking about it. And if you’re already thinking you’ll need a seasonal survival guide to get through it, you’re not alone.“Fewer daylight hours and hectic social calendars, together with potentially less sleep and more alcohol, is the perfect recipe for fatigue and stress,” warns Dr Jenny...
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety
General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
Older Women Are Sharing Things They Admire In Younger Women, And It's Warming My Little Gen Z Heart
"We're realizing that we need to be on the same team instead of pushing each other down."
5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
How to protect your mental health this holiday season: Tips to avoid conflict
Holidays can be a great time to reunite and reconnect with our loved ones, however as much as we want to have the perfect holidays at home, sometimes we should be prepared and prioritize our mental health. Here are some tips to protect ourselves from stress and anxiety...
Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind
Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant. Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.
psychologytoday.com
'Tis the Season to Be Triggered at Family Gatherings
We look forward to being with our families and close friends—yet it can all go sideways quickly. Close relationships are the most powerful triggers that will sabotage joy. You are fully responsiblefor both your happiness and response to triggers. Understanding how to process triggers allows you to experience joy—even...
psychologytoday.com
From Asleep to Alive: Relearning to Live Without Alcohol
Learning not to drinking alcohol after years of drinking it on a regular basis is like developing a new skill. When we learn a new skill, we go through four stages of learning before we reach a place of mastery. While we go through the four stages of learning, ups...
momcollective.com
Self-Care During the Holiday Season
This post is sponsored by Creative Expressions Consulting. Please support our sponsors. The holiday season is a time of joy and happiness, but for many, this time of year can also present challenges and cause stress. Without proper coping mechanisms, we may act out of place when we feel overwhelmed. In these events, we may behave in a way that causes tension or say things that may hurt the feelings of the people we love.
ScienceBlog.com
Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
wzmq19.com
Wintertime Wellness: How to take care of your mental and physical health once it gets cold.
It’s almost winter here in The UP, and with the holidays ahead and for students, exams, sometimes stress can take over. We checked in with some wellness and health professionals to talk about how to take care of yourself during winter time. The term wellness is defined as the...
PC Magazine
Practice Self Care With a $70 Lifetime Subscription to Mindfulness.com
With looming shopping deadlines and holiday planning, we could all use a little zen in our lives. Mindfulness.com gives you access to some of the best meditation instruction, and the time has never been better to try it. Let that seasonal stress melt away with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan, on sale now for $69.99.
psychologytoday.com
Exploring the Body Positivity Movement
The body positivity movement advocates a positive appreciation of bodies in different shapes and sizes. The body positivity movement is present across Instagram with a large number of followers. Research demonstrates that many body positivity posts that include physical activity may still promote an unrealistic body ideal. It is well...
