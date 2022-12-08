ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Rams

By Marcus Mosher
 4 days ago
Believe it or not, the Raiders are still in the playoff hunt in the AFC. With a record of 5-7, they will likely need to win out in order to make the tournament. But their schedule doesn’t look too difficult from here on out.

For the Raiders to make the playoffs, they’ll need to get a win on Thursday Night Football against the Rams. They will do so without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was ruled out on Wednesday with a knee injury. They also will not have defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who was also ruled out earlier this week.

The Raiders will also be without linebacker Jayron Brown, who has missed the last several weeks with an injury. They will have Denzel Perryman back in the lineup, who played exceptionally well against the Chargers in Week 13.

Here is the full list of their inactive players ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams:

