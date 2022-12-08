Read full article on original website
Carmelo Hayes Sees His WWE NXT NA Title Loss As A Challenge
WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes was recently interviewed by Fightful to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Hayes discussed seeing his North American Title loss as a challenge, as well as his current mindset on proving himself. Here’s what he had to say:. Seeing the challenge in the North American...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
WWE in 2022: Greatest Wonders of the Year
Following the breakdown of the worst things that happened this year with the Biggest Blunders list, let’s give credit where it’s due with the best things. Part 2 of this 2022 review is the Greatest Wonders of the Year from WWE. As with the other list (and pretty...
Kurt Angle Says Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
Shane Taylor Comments On Testing Free Agency After ROH’s Initial Hiatus
During a recent appearance on the “One Fall with Ron Funches” podcast, Ring of Honor wrestler Shane Taylor opened up on testing free agency following ROH’s initial hiatus and whether he plans on trying something new in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
Real1 vs. Microman Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
A unique bout has been added to Blood & Thunder, MLW’s upcoming television taping in Philadelphia. Real1, the former Enzo Amore, will battle the 3′ 3″ Microman on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena. “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t...
Chris Jericho To Be In Action On Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling announced today that Chris Jericho will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The Ocho dropped the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Updated AEW Dynamite Card. AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all:...
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon to Air on Vice TV Tonight
Vice TV ran a trailer for their new documentary on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following the season finale of their current show Tales From The Territories last Tuesday night. This will be the first of its kind, taking an in-depth look at the history of the world’s most renown wrestling promoter. Rumors have circulated online for the last year about a McMahon documentary. Netflix reported to have one in the works, but halted production amidst the allegations released earlier this year that ultimately ended McMahon’s time with the company.
WWE NXT Results for December 13, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Matt Hardy Wants To Go After The IWGP World Tag Team Championships
Matt Hardy recently discussed his plans on possibly going after New Japan Pro Wrestling’s IWGP World Tag Team Championships. Speaking on his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the “Broken One” said the following,. “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the...
The Miz and Triple H Have Backstage Heat: Vince Russo
According to Vince Russo, The Miz has been booked underwhelmingly since Triple H became Head of Creative in WWE. The former WWE Head Writer believes there is backstage heat between Triple H and the two-time Grand Slam Champion, hence his dismal booking. The Miz has been involved in a drawn-out angle with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano over the past few months.
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
Missa Kate Signs With The NWA + Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup
You can check out the lineup for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr below:. * Champions Series First Round: Alex Taylor vs. Luke Hawx. * Champions Series First Round: Colby Corino vs. AJ Cazana. * Champions Series First Round: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. * Champions Series First Round: Dax...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
Rhea Ripley Gives Dominik Mysterio New Nickname After RAW
Rhea Ripley has given Dominik Mysterio a new nickname after WWE RAW went off the air. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor defeated Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match on RAW. Dominik was the one who scored the pinfall, much to the delight of Mami.
