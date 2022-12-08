ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Susan Gibson
4d ago

this is wrong on every level we leave a american soldier over there one who serves our country to get one out who hates our country joe biden you are worst president in our history

Rick Root
4d ago

Good move Joe, trade a America hating piece of trash for one of the most dangerous men in the planet! Do you have any idea how many potential deaths you have set in motion?

Cheryl Curry
4d ago

So all Britney show young girls today is it's ok to do drugs anywhere you go if you are famous you can get away with murder smuggling and anything else nice roll model not

The Comeback

Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is back on American soil after American president Joe Biden freed her in an exchange with the Russian government for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Brittney Griner and Bout crossed paths on a tarmac at an airport outside Abu Dhabi, per footage released by Russia’s FSB security services. Russia’s FSB security Read more... The post Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
The Independent

Viktor Bout reveals what he said to Brittney Griner as the two met on the tarmac during their exchange

Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer released from US custody in exchange for Brittney Griner, has revealed what he said to the basketball star when the two briefly crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi."I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Mr Bout said on Saturday in an interview with state broadcaster RT.“You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness," he added, and said he felt Ms Griner "was positively inclined" towards him and seemed to offer her hand.Elsewhere in the interview, the arms dealer went off on a homophobic rant,...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news

Earlier this week, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that freed convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and sent him back to Russia while also freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner and returning her to the United States after she spent nearly a year in Russian custody. While many were happy to Read more... The post Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap

After spending the better part of a year in the brutal conditions of a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner finally returned to United States soil before sunrise on Friday morning (December 9). The release was secured with a prison swap between Griner and infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner Picks Up a Basketball for First Time Since Coming Home

Brittney Griner on Sunday got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her release from her almost 10 months of captivity in Russia, her agent said. Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the Phoenix Mercury star, 32, did a dunk as her first move at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Griner was taken there following her release by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout. Despite her light workout, Colas said Griner is not yet sure if she’s planning to return to her professional WNBA career. “If she wants to play, it will be for her to share,” Colas said. “She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” she said, adding: “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.” Colas said she thinks Griner will issue her first public statement since her release this week.Read it at ESPN
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release

Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
People

See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home

Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
SB Nation

Brittney Griner is back on the court but a long way from back to normal

Brittney Griner is safe and at home. That is our most paramount concern. Period. With this in mind, it is natural for the human mind to ponder: what comes next for the seven-time All-Star? After spending nearly ten months in Russian captivity, how will Griner cope with her experiences? And will she ever lace up a pair of sneakers again?
TEXAS STATE

