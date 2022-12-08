Read full article on original website
Susan Gibson
4d ago
this is wrong on every level we leave a american soldier over there one who serves our country to get one out who hates our country joe biden you are worst president in our history
Reply(138)
1048
Rick Root
4d ago
Good move Joe, trade a America hating piece of trash for one of the most dangerous men in the planet! Do you have any idea how many potential deaths you have set in motion?
Reply(50)
841
Cheryl Curry
4d ago
So all Britney show young girls today is it's ok to do drugs anywhere you go if you are famous you can get away with murder smuggling and anything else nice roll model not
Reply(91)
457
Related
Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is back on American soil after American president Joe Biden freed her in an exchange with the Russian government for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Brittney Griner and Bout crossed paths on a tarmac at an airport outside Abu Dhabi, per footage released by Russia’s FSB security services. Russia’s FSB security Read more... The post Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout
Kari Lake said if she was Brittney Griner, she would have stayed locked up in Russia rather than be traded for arms dealer Victor Bout. The post Kari Lake Claims She Would Have Stayed In Prison If She Were Brittney Griner, Rather Than Be Traded For Viktor Bout appeared first on NewsOne.
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Viktor Bout reveals what he said to Brittney Griner as the two met on the tarmac during their exchange
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer released from US custody in exchange for Brittney Griner, has revealed what he said to the basketball star when the two briefly crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi."I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Mr Bout said on Saturday in an interview with state broadcaster RT.“You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness," he added, and said he felt Ms Griner "was positively inclined" towards him and seemed to offer her hand.Elsewhere in the interview, the arms dealer went off on a homophobic rant,...
Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news
Earlier this week, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that freed convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and sent him back to Russia while also freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner and returning her to the United States after she spent nearly a year in Russian custody. While many were happy to Read more... The post Brittney Griner trade leads to horrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Caleb Williams wears tacky suit to Heisman Trophy ceremony
Whatever Caleb Williams was paid to wear his suit to the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night wasn’t enough. Williams won the Heisman Trophy, receiving 544 first-place votes. The second-place finisher was TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who had 188 first-place votes. Williams’ fashion choice for the famed event was...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
Elon Musk Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap
After spending the better part of a year in the brutal conditions of a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner finally returned to United States soil before sunrise on Friday morning (December 9). The release was secured with a prison swap between Griner and infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Brittney Griner Picks Up a Basketball for First Time Since Coming Home
Brittney Griner on Sunday got her hands on a basketball for the first time since her release from her almost 10 months of captivity in Russia, her agent said. Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the Phoenix Mercury star, 32, did a dunk as her first move at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Griner was taken there following her release by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout. Despite her light workout, Colas said Griner is not yet sure if she’s planning to return to her professional WNBA career. “If she wants to play, it will be for her to share,” Colas said. “She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” she said, adding: “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.” Colas said she thinks Griner will issue her first public statement since her release this week.Read it at ESPN
Brittney Griner will mostly face mental and nutritional challenges after returning to America from her 10-month detainment in Russia, one psychology expert says
A psychology expert said it's impossible to know how long it will take Brittney Griner to readjust to American life after her Russian imprisonment.
Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release
Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home
Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner was excited to socialize after 10 months spent in a Russian prison, quickly taking to the flight crew bringing her home to the United States.
‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
thecomeback.com
LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision
LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is back on the court but a long way from back to normal
Brittney Griner is safe and at home. That is our most paramount concern. Period. With this in mind, it is natural for the human mind to ponder: what comes next for the seven-time All-Star? After spending nearly ten months in Russian captivity, how will Griner cope with her experiences? And will she ever lace up a pair of sneakers again?
Comments / 1090