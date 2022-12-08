ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel
4d ago

Looks to me like we could have traded this prisoner for someone more deserving, if you are such an idiot to take drugs to another country well you deserve sitting in there

Norma Hollin
4d ago

Yes Brittany is alive on American soil that she doesn't even like God Bless Paul may he stay alive to reach American soil that he loves

BizzyMom
4d ago

Yet another celebrity getting off on charges. She played ball in Russia during off-season, from what I understand. She lived there. She new it was wrong, and she did it anyway. Stupidity is NOT a defense. She should have stayed there and served her time. Maybe she will stand when they sing the national anthem now!

