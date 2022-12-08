Read full article on original website
Mel
4d ago
Looks to me like we could have traded this prisoner for someone more deserving, if you are such an idiot to take drugs to another country well you deserve sitting in there
Norma Hollin
4d ago
Yes Brittany is alive on American soil that she doesn't even like God Bless Paul may he stay alive to reach American soil that he loves
BizzyMom
4d ago
Yet another celebrity getting off on charges. She played ball in Russia during off-season, from what I understand. She lived there. She new it was wrong, and she did it anyway. Stupidity is NOT a defense. She should have stayed there and served her time. Maybe she will stand when they sing the national anthem now!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one. Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line. Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news
The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news last week after star former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury during the team’s narrow win against the Denver Broncos. Initially, it was expected that Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with his injury. But now it looks like it could be Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Michael Jordan Releases Statement on Passing of Paul Silas
Following the passing of Paul Silas Hornets' owner Michael Jordan released a statement. “Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an ...
NFL World Furious With Missed Call In Vikings vs. Lions
The referees appeared to cost the Minnesota Vikings seven points on Sunday afternoon. The NFL world is furious with the referee for calling Justin Jefferson out of bounds before his touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. But Jefferson wasn't actually out of bounds. NFL fans are furious. "Did...
thecomeback.com
Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking coach firing
Longtime Navy Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo has spent a total of 25 years with the United States Naval Academy as a player, an assistant coach, and the team’s head coach since 2007. But in a shocking turn of events, it seems that his time with the program is over.
thecomeback.com
DeVante Parker blasts NFL over missed injury
During the Monday night game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker took a nasty fall on his head while being tackled and appeared to many to be concussed, though it appeared that no referees or league officials noticed, and play continued. Tuesday, Parker made his feelings on the matter known.
BREAKING: De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, De'Aaron Fox will be available in Tuesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.
thecomeback.com
Texas announces Chris Beard decision
After Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault on a family member, the University of Texas has suspended him without pay until further notice. The school released a statement Monday evening just before their scheduled basketball game against Rice. They also...
