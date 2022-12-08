Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
55 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' quotes to make spirits merry and fright
Not exactly a Christmas movie, but not quite a Halloween flick, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" arguably combines the best of both holidays. Responding to the ongoing debate over which holiday "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is actually intended for, the movie's composer Danny Elfman settled the score (sort of) in an interview with USA TODAY saying, "It's obviously about Christmas, but for me, it's a Halloween movie."
CNET
Why Lord of the Rings Is Actually the Supreme Christmas Movie
Over 20 years ago, a niche little indie film made its debut. With no shortage of elves, quips, family and friendships, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered on December 2001. Almost every year since, I have watched it at Christmas. It is the ultimate,...
You could get paid $1,000 to watch Christmas movies — and get presents
What are the top Christmas movies? What are some popular Christmas movies? How to get paid to watch Christmas movies. Get paid to watch Christmas movies, eat Christmas food and get presents.
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Tori and Zach Roloff share three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3 Tori Roloff is documenting one of her family's favorite holiday traditions. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared a family selfie on her Instagram Story which featured husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, plus daughter Lilah Ray, 3. In the cute picture, the family of five smiles as they wear matching holiday pajamas and sit in front of a Christmas...
North West hung an Elf on the Shelf doll above her home's stove with signs saying 'Fire!' as a Christmas decoration for her brother Psalm
North West created personalized displays featuring Elves on the Shelf for each of her younger siblings, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
Mistakes in ‘Christmas Vacation’ That You May Not Have Noticed [VIDEO]
It's that time of year again. Like so many of you, I am planning to watch my favorite Christmas movie again in the days and weeks ahead. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time and while I may have the movie script memorized, I've never caught some of the mistakes that got past those who edited the movie.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Free Online
Best sites to watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on this page.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree in Sweet Photos
Emma Heming Willis shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with Bruce Willis The Willis family is getting into the holiday spirit. Over the weekend, Emma Heming Willis shared a series of photos of her and Bruce Willis' daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, 10, helping to decorate their Christmas tree at home. Both Evelyn and Mabel take turns adding ornaments to the tree, using a step ladder to reach the higher branches. The beautifully decorated tree is situated next to a staircase with a garland-wrapped railing. Another photo shows Evelyn sitting on the ground while...
life.com
Miracle on 34th Street: The Perfect Christmas Movie
The following is from LIFE’s new special issue about Miracle on 34th Street, available at newsstands and online:. One of the defining moments of the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street comes early on, after Kris Kringle has been hired by Macy’s to be the department store’s Santa. The Macy’s toy department manager doesn’t recognize Kris as the real thing, but he sees the potential to make money off him. “I just know with that man on the throne, my toy department will sell more toys than it ever has,” Julian Shellhammer says. “He’s a born salesman. I just feel it.”
HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas
Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Tanger Outlets Commerce to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Commerce is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Commerce The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
AOL Corp
Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!
We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
21 Christmas tree themes, from 'Nightmare Before Christmas' to gnomes
Choosing a Christmas tree theme can help you narrow down which ornaments and topper to buy. Here are 21 fun options, from gnomes to food.
