Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Delish
60 Air Fryer Snacks
If you’ve been following along, you know we’re pretty obsessed with our air fryer. You really can make anything in one, from breakfast to chicken dinners, and including our favorite food group—SNACKS—in between. If you’re like us, when you get a little snacky, it’s now-or-never, meaning it’s too easy to turn to pre-packaged, immediately gratifying chips, sweets, or condiments straight from the jar in the fridge (that can't be just us, right?). While there’s a time and a place for those, sometimes we want something a little more homemade (and healthy!). Enter: these 60 air fryer snacks. They come together fast and without a ton of mess, meaning you can be on your way to fulfilling snack bliss in no time.
ABC News
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
momjunky.com
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
Homemade bread crumbs
Homemade breadcrumbs are easy to make and can be used in various recipes. I make mine from scratch with old bread. Breadcrumbs add a delicious layer of flavor and texture as a crunchy topping to pasta or mix-in for meatballs and casseroles. How to make homemade bread crumbs. Blender or...
SFGate
Swirled brownies make a simple dessert even better
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chewy (or cakey), fudgy, deeply chocolate-y, and preferably crinkly topped, brownies just do it better than any other sweet treat I can think of. As flawless as they are, there's a little something you can do to make brownies even better. Enter the swirl.
delishably.com
How to Make Indian-Style Masala Vegetable Pasta in a Cooker
Shwetha Bhat is passionate about food and cooking. She loves to experiment in the kitchen and share her recipes. Masala vegetable pasta is a tasty and flavorful pasta made with lots of vegetables, tomato paste, and spices. The best thing about this dish is that it is prepared in a cooker, which saves lots of time. There's no need to cook the pasta and vegetables separately—which means it's perfect for busy days when you crave something flavorful and spicy.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Create a Ritz Christmas Afternoon Tea at home with Lidl for just £6 a head
With Brits looking for ways to cut costs this festive season, Lidl has revealed its very own take on The Ritz’s iconic Christmas Afternoon Tea - so shoppers can experience the renowned hotel’s type of luxury for less than a tenth of the cost. Made using Lidl’s affordable...
ABC News
Cranberry Brie phyllo cups are the easiest holiday party appetizer
Holiday parties are upon us and this simple three-ingredient, single-serving appetizer will provide the perfect bite before the main event. Meg Quinn, creator of the popular food blog Aint Too Proud to Meg and author of "The Cheese Board Deck," shared her recipe with "Good Morning America" that bakes up in under 10 minutes.
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
BHG
Bread Kneading: A Visual Guide to the Consistency of Doughs
There are fewer things more delicious than a slice of freshly-baked bread. Even better? When it's made from-scratch by you! If you're on a new journey into bread-baking, there can be challenges when figuring out the scientific method of yeast bread or quick bread. Once you get the hang of making fresh bread—with the assistance of our Test Kitchen's tips and visual guide below—you'll be acing proper consistency of dough every time.
The Daily South
Rice Pudding
Rice pudding can be both humble and elevated. It's often enjoyed as a quick dessert when the cupboard is nearly bare, but chefs also show off their well-honed skills with the perfectly crafted rice pudding. Because, for better or worse, when the ingredient list is so small, every step and every food really shines.
