AUBURN — As expected, Auburn football running back Tank Bigsby has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the announcement Monday afternoon via Instagram. "I valued the opportunity to run out of the tunnel and play in game environments at Jordan-Hare Stadium that was absolutely electrifying that words can't describe," Bigsby wrote. "Shoutout to the Auburn nation and fans for your continuous support throughout my 3 years at Auburn. ...

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO