Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday. In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Paperwork inside the car showed...
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
"Tripledemic" straining local hospitals
The trifecta of respiratory illnesses spreading this fall is straining hospitals in eastern Iowa and the country. It has been dubbed by some as a "tripledemic" due to the spreading of three respiratory illnesses in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Here in eastern Iowa, Dr. Tony Myers from Mercy Medical...
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Delaware County Dairy Promoters Ending Ice Cream Machine Rentals
For the past two and a half decades, renting the Delaware County Dairy Promoters’ ice cream machine has been a popular way to celebrate graduations, weddings and other gatherings. But the Delaware County Dairy Promoters say that’s coming to an end. Board member Jill Kunde:. Kunde says they...
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
