ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE, LOLITA C. BALDOR
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials.its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials.

The total aid amount is smaller than most of the recent packages the U.S. has delivered, and it comes as many military officials and experts predict a reduction in attacks during the winter. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia appears to be slowing its military activities to regroup and launch a new offensive when the weather warms.

The officials said the latest package of aid includes 80,000 rounds of ammunition for howitzers and an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. It also includes systems to counter drones and air defenses, along with more HUMVEES, generators and other combat equipment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid package prior to its public release, which is expected Friday.

Drone attacks by both sides have been increasing, making detection of the unmanned explosives critical for Ukrainian forces. Russia bought hundreds of attack drones from Iran over the summer, and officials said this week that Moscow is looking to do more of the same.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure including power plants, leaving thousands without heat and electricity as the winter months set in.

In addition, several recent drone attacks struck two strategic Russian air bases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukraine border early this week. Moscow blamed Ukraine, which didn't claim responsibility.

Including the latest aid, the U.S. has now committed more than $19.3 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Associated Press

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers on Friday approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government. The National Assembly voted 148-46 with one abstention in favor of the weapons to Kyiv following months of political squabbling on...
Newsweek

Video Shows Russians 'Chased' Out of Kherson By Artillery Fire: Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have shared a new video of Russian soldiers purportedly fleeing attack as Ukraine continues to liberate Kherson. Last Wednesday, Russia officially confirmed that its troops would be retreating from the strategically vital southern Ukraine city of Kherson, the latest and arguably most significant blow to Russia's war effort yet. Russian troops had occupied the city since March, only weeks into the initial invasion. The Kremlin in September declared the annexation of the Kherson region, where the city is located, alongside three other key regions.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
109K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy