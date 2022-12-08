Read full article on original website
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end
Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Performance Last Night
Steve Spurrier likes to talk. The legendary college football head coach was part of the 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony on ESPN on Saturday night. Spurrier made sure to make people wait a bit longer than they wanted to when announcing the award, too. Spurrier ad libbed a bit before...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson undergoes surgery, will miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson released a statement that seemed to imply he will not be able to play in the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia. The Buckeyes star has battled through foot injuries this year. The Columbus Dispatch’s Bill Rabinowitz confirmed that Henderson will have surgery on his foot. He is expected to miss the playoffs.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
USC EDGE commit Braylan Shelby moves into Top 100, fellow commits rise in updated Top247 rankings
The Trojans saw several jumps for their 2023 commitments and remaining targets in the updated Top247 rankings on Tuesday, headlined by Friendswood (TX) EDGE prospect Braylan Shelby. Shelby, who committed to USC over Texas, saw another massive rise of 85 spots into the Top 100 at No. 61 overall. The...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
