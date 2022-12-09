ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of NFL action on Thursday night from SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak as they try and make a push for the playoffs while sitting at 5-7 and in third place. Meanwhile, the Rams have struggled with injuries and signed Baker Mayfield yesterday and he may just get his opportunity to play this evening in front of an LA crowd.

This will be a great game tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • When: Thursday, December 8
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC (KTNV – Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV – Los Angeles, CA)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders (-6.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Over/Under: 41.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

