Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of NFL action on Thursday night from SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak as they try and make a push for the playoffs while sitting at 5-7 and in third place. Meanwhile, the Rams have struggled with injuries and signed Baker Mayfield yesterday and he may just get his opportunity to play this evening in front of an LA crowd.

This will be a great game tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Thursday, December 8

Thursday, December 8 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC (KTNV – Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV – Los Angeles, CA)

ABC (KTNV – Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV – Los Angeles, CA) Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)

Prime Video (watch now) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

