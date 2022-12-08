Seahawks' Geno Smith delivered a powerful answer about his past struggles as a backup QB

In some ways, Geno Smith’s resurgence as a quality starting quarterback might be one of the best stories from the 2022 NFL season. (That and his penchant for wonderful quotes about life.)

Smith was once drafted by the New York Jets in the second round but instead spent years as a backup QB when that starting stint didn’t work out. He’s now at the helm of the Seattle Seahawks, enjoying his inarguable finest season as a pro while leading a current NFC playoff team.

On Thursday, with the Seahawks and Smith trying to cement their postseason status over the rest of 2022, the veteran was asked about what it was like to endure “tough times” as a backup.

He had an absolutely sublime answer in response:

Man. Talk about having a perspective on not only football but life. Not only that but how about genuine respect for his teammates? Even if they were the ones keeping him from seeing the field on a regular basis, he still clearly rooted for them.

Every time Smith speaks, every time he’s helping a teammate — he just sounds like a stand-up guy who’s got a wonderful head on his shoulders. And, from my vantage point, it’s quite easy to root for a person like that.

NFL fans loved Smith's stand-up answer about how he viewed his time as a backup QB