It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $3.50. The Community Health Systems Inc. has recorded 629 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Wayne T. Smith to Retire as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

17 HOURS AGO