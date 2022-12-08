There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $182.51. The Verisk Analytics Inc. has recorded 242,329 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Insurance Product Management Gets Easier Thanks to Verisk’s Mozart Form Composer® Integration with FilingRamp.

1 DAY AGO