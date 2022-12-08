Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Bison football in FCS semifinals this Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Incarnate Word did North Dakota State a huge favor over the weekend. “The Word” beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest-scoring playoff game in F.C.S. history. The Bison are the three-seed, so the Fargodome will be the site of the national semifinals on Friday.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape
No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
River Falls Journal
RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals
Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
247Sports
NDSU set for home contest with Montana
NDSU takes the floor tonight at the SHAC when they host Montana in a non conference battle. The Bison are coming off a big road win against Portland on Monday and sit at 2-8 on the year. Montana had a big win of their own, blowing out South Dakota State on Tuesday, 81-56, and sits at 4-5 on the year. Both teams will be looking for a big win with conference play set to begin at the end of the month. NDSU will most likely be without leading scorer Grant Nelson and will look to Andrew Morgan (12.1 ppg), Boden Skunberg (11.8 ppg) and Tajavis Miller (10.6 ppg). Montana is led by Dickinson native Aanen Moody at 13.8 points per game and Josh Banian at 13.3 points per game. The game is set for a 7 PM tipoff on ESPN+.
abc17news.com
Selland, South Dakota State women top No. 25 Kansas State
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State 82-78, the Jackrabbits’ third win over a ranked team this season. South Dakota State never trailed after the first quarter and had a 71-57 lead when Madysen Vlastuin drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes to go. Gabby Gregory brought the Wildcats back with 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter. Serena Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to bring Kansas State within 79-76. Tori Nelson had a pair of free throws after a quick foul and Brylee Glenn made a layup with three seconds left. Nelson then hit 1 of 2 from the line to ice the game.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after a crash Friday evening on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 51-year-old was headed eastbound around 6:30 p.m. when he left the highway just before the University exit and smashed into both concrete pillars that support the south side of the Red River walk over bridge.
dakotanewsnow.com
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The crash of a prison transport van on December 6th is certainly concerning on its own. However, when correctional officers tell our I-Team that the crash and subsequent death of the passenger could have been prevented, it developed into another call for change at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man facing numerous charges after arrest in Lincoln County field
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 3