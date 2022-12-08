Meet Birdie. She's a very good dog who did a bad thing. She knows it, and she's very very sorry!. As the story goes, according to KCCI, this mischievous little bandit goes to doggy day camp every Friday in Grimes, at Dogwoods Lodge. Last week during her regular day of romping and playing, it seems Birdie pulled the fire alarm at the daycare--totally by accident, and was caught in the act on Dogwoods' security camera. As punishment, Birdie had to "think about what she did" and wear an apology note around her neck for the day, as seen below:

GRIMES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO