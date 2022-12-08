Read full article on original website
Iowa Lawsuit Claims Station Knowingly Sold Gas to Arsonist
An insurance company representing the owner of an apartment building that was set on fire in Des Moines last year is suing an area gas station, claiming workers knowingly sold gasoline to the alleged arsonist prior to his act. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch:. State Auto Property and Casualty...
[WATCH] 12,000 Iowans Sing With Grammy Winners
One Des Moines concert took audience engagement to a whole new level!. The music group Pentatonix made their way to Des Moines last week. This a cappella gained international recognition after winning the NBC singing competition show 'The Sing Off' in 2011. Over the past decade, the pop vocal group...
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Iowa Pooch’s Honest Mistake Briefly Lands Her in Daycare Doghouse
Meet Birdie. She's a very good dog who did a bad thing. She knows it, and she's very very sorry!. As the story goes, according to KCCI, this mischievous little bandit goes to doggy day camp every Friday in Grimes, at Dogwoods Lodge. Last week during her regular day of romping and playing, it seems Birdie pulled the fire alarm at the daycare--totally by accident, and was caught in the act on Dogwoods' security camera. As punishment, Birdie had to "think about what she did" and wear an apology note around her neck for the day, as seen below:
