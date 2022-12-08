Read full article on original website
UNI Drops Buy-Game to McNeese State on Tough Shooting Night
In a matchup of two teams down on their luck this season, McNeese State (3-6) traveled to Cedar Falls and stole a win over UNI (3-6, 1-1) in the McLeod Center, 52-49. It was an odd, tough matchup for a young team to handle in a buy-game. The Cowboys showed...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Cedar Falls Aquatics Center Sees Dramatic Drop In Cost
Families in the Cedar Valley will be surprised to hear this interesting news. A fun summertime spot will be changing things up next year. The Cedar Falls City Council is already looking to the summer. In a recent city council meeting, the Recreation & Community Programs Division proposed fee changes for pass holders of the Cedar Falls Aquatics Center, according to reports.
Now Is The Perfect Time To Adopt An Animal In Eastern Iowa
The holidays are a time to remember to remember to be thankful for what you have and to try and give more than you get. This might be the perfect time to give an animal a new home. This holiday season, Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hoping to give as many dogs and cats as they can, a new home.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
