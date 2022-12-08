Read full article on original website
Related
Defense steps up as Patriots get back in playoff position
The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. If New England (7-6) ultimately secures a playoff spot it will also be recalled as the game that saved its season. The victory moved the Patriots into...
With offense struggling, can Patriots' defense really carry them to playoffs? | Opinion
If the Patriots make the playoffs this season, it will likely be because they won in spite of their offense — not because of it, Richard Morin writes.
2023 NFL Home and Away Schedule for Every Team
AFC teams will have nine home games with dates and times to be released in May.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Van Meter boys hoops climb conference ladder, girls grab first win
Some games were closer than maybe expected but Van Meter found wins all the same this week. (Note: Events covered Dec. 5-11) Girls Basketball (1-4) After going through the first...
Comments / 0