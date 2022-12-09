ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach

Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach died Monday at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition, the school announced Tuesday. Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university initially called "a personal health issue." He coached the Bulldogs for three seasons, posting a 19-17 record with...
