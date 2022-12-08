Taylor Swift is known for her prowess as a songwriter, so it’s ironic that among all her accolades throughout her career, she hasn’t won Song of the Year at the Grammys yet. This year she tied the all-time record for the most nominations in the category. But among those who hold the record, she’s the only one without a trophy. Will that change this year? SEE2023 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations: Taylor Swift leads with 11 Swift has been nominated six times now for Song of the Year. Those nominations are as follows: 2010: “You Belong with Me”; lost to Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies” 2015:...

5 DAYS AGO