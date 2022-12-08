ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks’ Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzKmH_0jcTS4Zk00
1 of 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week.

Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday.

Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).

The Hawks have lost five of seven games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy