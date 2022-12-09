ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Remarkable Collapse Happened 12 Years Ago This Week In Minnesota

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 12 years ago this week?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 12 years later. Because while we're expecting to get at least some snow (mixed with some rain too) THIS week across much of Minnesota, it'll be nothing like what hit the Land of 10,000 Lakes the same week 12 years ago in 2010.
Minnesota And Iowa, Do You Love To Use Your Snowblower?

Whether you're new to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or you've been here a long time, it's important to remember snow blowers/throwers are our friends only when we keep a good eye on them. They could lash out and hurt us unexpectedly. 12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the...
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota

Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Deer hunters offered additional opportunities in late season hunt

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local deer hunters will get additional opportunities to harvest deer in a late-season chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, those interested will be able to hunt in a permit area near Bemidji, as well as "several deer permit areas in southeastern Minnesota and the south metro area," according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM

Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Minnesota Residents: If You See This In Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out

If you or your family have a real Christmas tree in your home, hopefully you did a little bit of an inspection before you decorated it. If not, you might want to do a quick check anyway. I guess I have never thought about something living in a tree that you get from a tree farm or even at one of those big box stores, but it was a living thing in the great outdoors for years, so yes, that could be a very real possibility.
