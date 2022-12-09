Read full article on original website
Deer hunters offered additional opportunities in late season hunt
BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local deer hunters will get additional opportunities to harvest deer in a late-season chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, those interested will be able to hunt in a permit area near Bemidji, as well as "several deer permit areas in southeastern Minnesota and the south metro area," according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?
A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM
Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
