11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Man convicted in Wisconsin parade attack to be sentenced
(Reuters) – Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year will have a chance to confront the driver during a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Tuesday. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
Judge orders Enbridge, Wisconsin tribe to form emergency pipeline plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered energy company Enbridge Inc. and an American Indian tribe to come up with an emergency plan to prevent potential spills from an aging oil pipeline running across the tribe's reservation.The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in federal court in 2019 to force the company to remove a section of the Line 5 pipeline that runs across the tribe's reservation in northern Wisconsin, arguing the nearly 70-year-old line poses an unreasonable risk to health and safety. The company agreed and plans to build a $450 million pipeline that...
Sun Prairie Municipal Court lists November 2, 9 proceedings
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on the following dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 Macaulay Aweke Jr., Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Oct. 4, $98.80. Jeffrey S. Beaugrand, Waunakee, failure to follow indicated turn Oct. 11, $98.80. ...
Packers give $1.5 million to Wisconsin civic and charitable organizations
GREEN BAY – It's the giving season for the Green Bay Packers. The team said Tuesday it awarded a $250,000 Veterans Impact Grant to Racine-based nonprofit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers Foundation will award a record $1.25 million to 243 civic and charitable organizations from across Wisconsin during its annual noon luncheon at Lambeau Field.
The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
