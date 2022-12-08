Olivia Rogers signed with Indiana University East for soccer. Indiana University East (IU East) is a public university in Richmond, Indiana, a regional campus of Indiana University that serves the eastern Indiana and western Ohio area. The Indiana–East (IUE or IU East) athletic teams are called the Red Wolves (formerly known as the “Pioneers”). The university is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the River States Conference (RSC; formerly known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) until after the 2015–16 school year) since the 2007–08 academic year (when the school began its athletic program and joined the NAIA).

