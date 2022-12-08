Read full article on original website
Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'a date which will live in infamy'
101-year-old Bob Batterson recalls the morning of December 7, 1941. He was there and remembers the tragic loss from that surprise Japanese attack.
5 Facts About Pearl Harbor, As We Remember What Took Place 81 Years Ago
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, marks exactly 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. So in remembrance of the devastating attack, we're compiled 5 facts about Pearl Harbor. Oil is still leaking from ships that sunk during the attack. The USS Arizona, which sunk as a result of being torpedoed,...
How FDR's 'Day of Infamy' Speech Came to Be and Landed in the History Books
The president knew this was no time for America to wallow in pity or despair. He had work to do. He had a nation to rally.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
The Very Last American State To End Slavery Waited Until 1901
Congress passed the 13th Amendment on January 31, 1865, and ratified it on December 6, 1865. Abolition talks started much earlier in 1777. Vermont outlawed the practice in its 1777 constitution. But the vague language allowed it to continue. (source)
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Washington Examiner
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Opinion: It Is Erasing History to Defend the Treason of the Confederacy
It’s deplorable how citizens of the United States of America rise in huge numbers to defend the treachery of the Confederacy. For some reason, people who aren’t motivated to make a productive contribution to society find the motivation to insist the Civil War was about “states’ rights.”
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Today in History: Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022.
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union. In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.) In 1862,...
Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?
The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
americanmilitarynews.com
WWII veteran tells his story to inspire others to live without fear
“There are two kinds of veterans: the ones who talk about what they did and those who don’t want to talk about anything,” said Arthur Breyer, a Normandy Farms Estates resident who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. “I want to talk about everything.”
newyorkalmanack.com
Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
Washington Examiner
Lincoln’s slow walk
In August, with the death of David McCullough at the age of 89, Jon Meacham became the American king of what has been derided by the self-labeled Twitterstorians as "dad history" or "founders chic." To its critics, "dad history" has been given to "broad, ankle-deep books about U.S. history as a means of soothing the current American psyche." For everyone else, it's a readable history that people without expertise can enjoy during their free time.
