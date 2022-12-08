ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, MO

allthatsinteresting.com

Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?

From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
VIRGINIA STATE
Hdogar

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Hdogar

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Hdogar

Opinion: Was William Hull the Dumbest General in American History?

The US army has had its own share of good and bad leaders and Generals. On one side, there are highly prestigious Generals like George C. Marshall and Douglas MacArthur, 5-star generals at the top ranks making their country proud- and then there’s also a long list of army generals whose decision-making skills and mistakes cost the US military more than just losing a war. William Hull, undoubtedly, tops the latter list!
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
GEORGIA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Contagion of Liberty: Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution

The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Lincoln’s slow walk

In August, with the death of David McCullough at the age of 89, Jon Meacham became the American king of what has been derided by the self-labeled Twitterstorians as "dad history" or "founders chic." To its critics, "dad history" has been given to "broad, ankle-deep books about U.S. history as a means of soothing the current American psyche." For everyone else, it's a readable history that people without expertise can enjoy during their free time.
MICHIGAN STATE

