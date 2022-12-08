Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Highly pathogenic bird flu found in a Missouri turkey flock
Avian influenza is a family of highly contagious viruses that are not typically harmful to most wild birds that transmit it, but are deadly to domesticated birds.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
KOMU
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
kwos.com
Marijuana taxes could be steep
Both Jefferson City and Columbia could put a 3% recreational marijuana tax on the books. Marijuana buyers will already pay a 6% tax on the drug. Voters in both communities will have to okay the local tax.
Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Generate Mind-Blowing Amount of Money
Deer hunting permits in Missouri are generating a wild amount of funding with nearly 200,000 deer harvested during the recent firearms season. According to reports, the Missouri Conservation Department has amassed a nearly unprecedented revenue from selling hunting permits for the season. And, the officials note, firearm hunting season doesn’t end for another month. So these massive amounts could go even higher over the next few weeks.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
KOMU
Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Did You Know Missouri Has an Official State Dinosaur?
Could the next Jurassic Park movie be set in Missouri? Don't laugh. Did you know that the state of Missouri is one of the only states in America to have its own state dinosaur? It's true and there's a very good reason for that. So what is the official Missouri...
fourstateshomepage.com
MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana
MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
krcu.org
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians say this...
