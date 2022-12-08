ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates

(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
FULTON, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Marijuana taxes could be steep

Both Jefferson City and Columbia could put a 3% recreational marijuana tax on the books. Marijuana buyers will already pay a 6% tax on the drug. Voters in both communities will have to okay the local tax.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Generate Mind-Blowing Amount of Money

Deer hunting permits in Missouri are generating a wild amount of funding with nearly 200,000 deer harvested during the recent firearms season. According to reports, the Missouri Conservation Department has amassed a nearly unprecedented revenue from selling hunting permits for the season. And, the officials note, firearm hunting season doesn’t end for another month. So these massive amounts could go even higher over the next few weeks.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Invasive beetle devastates local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years

The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city's arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana

MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Librarians Lament Censorship in MO

In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians say this...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy