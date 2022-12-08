ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Hoops Rumors

Wizards' Bradley Beal cleared following hamstring strain

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court activities after dealing with a right hamstring strain, but he’s out Monday against Brooklyn, the Wizards announced. Beal sustained the injury on Dec. 4 while diving after a loose ball against the Lakers. He was reevaluated today...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

NBA rebrands major end of season awards

Beginning in 2023, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player will receive the Michael Jordan trophy, named after the current Hornets owner and former Bulls guard who received five MVP awards during his time as a player, the league announced today in a press release. The NBA’s Most Valuable Player previously...
Hoops Rumors

Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery

Pistons second-year guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, has opted for season-ending shin surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.Cunningham appeared in just 12 games this season and hasn’t played since Nov. 9. At that time, the team described his injury as left shin soreness.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14: Former Vols' stats

Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hoops Rumors

Report: Joe Ingles 'close' to making Bucks debut

The Bucks spent their $6.479MM taxpayer midlevel exception on forward Joe Ingles over the summer despite the fact he was rehabbing from a torn ACL after undergoing surgery in February. Ingles is “close” to making his Milwaukee debut, coach Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday (Twitter...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79

Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

