Wizards' Bradley Beal cleared following hamstring strain
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court activities after dealing with a right hamstring strain, but he’s out Monday against Brooklyn, the Wizards announced. Beal sustained the injury on Dec. 4 while diving after a loose ball against the Lakers. He was reevaluated today...
NBA rebrands major end of season awards
Beginning in 2023, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player will receive the Michael Jordan trophy, named after the current Hornets owner and former Bulls guard who received five MVP awards during his time as a player, the league announced today in a press release. The NBA’s Most Valuable Player previously...
NBA renames MVP Trophy after Michael Jordan; unveils Clutch Player of the Year
The NBA renamed the MVP trophy after Michael Jordan on Tuesday, one of five trophies that was renamed. The league will also introduce the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.
Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery
Pistons second-year guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, has opted for season-ending shin surgery, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.Cunningham appeared in just 12 games this season and hasn’t played since Nov. 9. At that time, the team described his injury as left shin soreness.
76ers' Joel Embiid, Pelicans' Zion Williamson named NBA Players of the Week
Sixers center Joel Embiid and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced Monday. Embiid, the Eastern Conference winner, led Philadelphia to a 2-1 week while averaging a ridiculous 43.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block on .639/.667/.889 shooting.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Week 14: Former Vols' stats
Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
Vols Cedric Tillman won’t play in Orange Bowl
Senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced Monday that he will not play in the upcoming Orange Bowl as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft process.
Report: Joe Ingles 'close' to making Bucks debut
The Bucks spent their $6.479MM taxpayer midlevel exception on forward Joe Ingles over the summer despite the fact he was rehabbing from a torn ACL after undergoing surgery in February. Ingles is “close” to making his Milwaukee debut, coach Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday (Twitter...
Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79
Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
