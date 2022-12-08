ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Reels In Top Transfer WR Target, Likely Aiming for More

This weekend yielded a pair of commitments out of the transfer portal for Arkansas football. Just a day after former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell went public with his decision, former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong — one of the top portal prospects from the FCS ranks — committed to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

What Jacolby Criswell Brings to Hogs Needed More Than Ever with Singleton Coming Aboard

Jacolby Criswell is coming home. Less than a week after entering the transfer portal, the former North Carolina quarterback and Morrilton native announced his commitment to Arkansas football while on an official visit Saturday evening. A former four-star recruit, Criswell immediately bolsters a quarterback room that severely lacks depth behind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy