ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Tim Sweeney: Epic Games will ‘fight on to victory, whatever it costs’ in Apple legal battle

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJkLf_0jcTJ09b00

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is doubling down on his battle against Apple and the App Store. In a new interview with The Verge, Sweeney threatened to take the long-running lawsuit between Epic and Apple to the Supreme Court, while saying that “every politician should fear the rise of corporate power that Apple is creating.”

Apple and Epic have been engaged in a messy legal battle ever since the Fortnite creator added a backdoor to its iOS app to circumvent the App Store payment systems. Apple declared the original ruling a “resounding victory,” but both Apple and Epic Games are appealing the decision.

Speaking to The Verge, Sweeney reaffirmed that Epic Games plans to take the case “as far as possible and necessary to achieve victory,” something that includes taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court. Would he consider settling the lawsuit? Maybe, but he has steep demands:

Epic would settle for, and only for, unfettered ability of developers — it’s not just Epic but all the developers — to compete in the app distribution market. And freedom of developers and consumers to engage in direct distribution where consumers can download apps from the developer’s website, and the unfettered competition in payments for in-app purchases.

And all of that with no monopoly rents extracted from revenue generated by apps after they’re sold or downloaded for free from the App Store. In other words: eliminating all of the monopoly ties.

Sweeney argues that this is “how the iPhone should have been established when it was first released.” The iPhone, he says, should operate in the same way that macOS operates. “We are simply going to fight as long as it takes to get to what we’re asking for,” he explained. He also referred to this fight with Apple as “one of the things I’m most proud of in my whole 31 years in the gaming business.”

Also in the interview, Sweeney touched on the disagreements between Apple and Twitter in regard to the availability of Twitter in the App Store and, of course, App Store fees. In fact, Sweeney says that he believes Apple’s ability to remove an app like Twitter from the App Store is something “every politician should fear.”

I think it’s incredibly dangerous to allow the world’s most powerful corporation to decide who is allowed to say what. And right now, this is seen as a Republican issue because the tech companies are Democrat-leaning, and so Republicans fear that this control over speech that Apple imposes will hurt their political prospects. But if the tech companies were right-leaning — and now we have an example of one that appears to be in Twitter — everybody’s going to be afraid of it for the politically opposite reasons.

Liberals have every bit as much reason to be concerned about corporate control over speech as conservatives because if suddenly Apple found itself with a deeply conservative CEO who was on a power trip, it could just legislate that social media apps aren’t allowed to host speech by Democrats. Apple in its own claims of its rights under the antitrust law said it has the right to make those sorts of policy decisions. And so every politician should fear the rise of corporate power that Apple is creating. And the risk to America is far, far, far greater, five orders of magnitude greater than the amount of the political donations they’re making. They are really trying to buy off the American political system in a corrupt bargain to protect their marketing power and their ever-increasing profit stream earned at the expense of everybody who builds apps and content that’s consumed digitally.

The full interview with Tim Sweeney is worth a read and can be found over at The Verge. What do you think of his latest comments on Apple, the App Store, and Twitter? Let us know down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
9to5Mac

USB-C iPhone: The latest news and what to expect

A USB-C iPhone may have once seemed impossible, but the latest rumors suggest it’s actually coming sooner than you may think. Amid regulatory pushback and limitations of the Lightning connector, the first USB-C iPhone could be released as soon as 2023. Head below for the latest details on what we know so far.
The Verge

The FTC is suing Microsoft to block its Activision Blizzard purchase

The FTC has filed a legal challenge to try and block Microsoft’s plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, according to a press release from the regulator. The lawsuit was filed today after weeks of back and forth between Microsoft, Sony, and regulators over competition concerns and the future of Call of Duty. The FTC argues that the acquisition would “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.” You can read the FTC’s redacted complaint here or embedded at the bottom of this article.
The Verge

Fortnite VR isn’t happening, says Epic CEO Tim Sweeney

If you’re waiting for Fortnite in VR, don’t hold your breath: Epic Games “has no plans” to build it, CEO Tim Sweeney tells The Verge in our new interview. The reason? Sweeney just doesn’t think it’d work well. “The thing that we do in Fortnite every day as gamers is run through an environment rapidly, and it’s the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR,” he says.
9to5Mac

Apple loses top Interactive Media Group exec of 14 years to Roblox

Apple’s engineering VP that’s been responsible for leading efforts like CarPlay and Group FaceTime is leaving the company. John Stauffer is set to start his new role as VP of engineering at Roblox after more than two decades at Apple and 14 years as an executive. Reported by...
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
9to5Mac

iCloud Mail is down or slow for some users [U: Fixed]

If you’re seeing issues with iCloud Mail this morning, it’s not just you. There’s currently an ongoing issue with the service that’s broken iCloud Mail for some while others may see it perform more slowly than normal. Update 10:45 am PT: Apple says iCloud Mail is...
Washington Examiner

FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy