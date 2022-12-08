Why go anywhere? You spend years making everything just the way you want it, in a region that you love far away from the nonsense.
I looked for property in the country for over 4 years .I bought my property based on price and location. Cosmetics can be changed in my 125 year old house.Its a work in progress since we do most of it ourselves. Location, view and small community were more important to me. I live a stones throw to where my 5th great-grand father homesteaded. Along with 3 other family farms that dead end in coulees that all carry my family surnames. They're going to take me out feet first. I for one will never leave the beautiful peaceful place I live.. Peace n quiet,farming neighbors and nature was my priority. I feel sad that rural properties are becoming unaffordable for young people who crave the slower lifestyle I live.
Lived in a city that I hated because of work but never planned to stay after retirement. Built my retirement home in beautiful forested golfing community and here’s where I will stay. Planned ahead and built an assisted living apartment in the new house which is ADA compliant.
