Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents
Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts."I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren struggle to maintain their ranching empire in dramatic first trailer for Yellowstone spin-off 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren battled through the Old West on Sunday when Paramount aired the first trailer for its Yellowstone spin-off series 1923. The legendary Ford, 80, and the Oscar-winning Mirren, 77, have officially entered the sprawling universe of Yellowstone as they anchor the latest chapter in the Dutton family's origin story.
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids. Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “done” having children.
Drew Barrymore Tells Whoopi Goldberg She Started Dating Again After 'So Many Years': 'I'm Too Good At Being Alone'
Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle!On the Thursday, December 1, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old sat down with Whoopi Goldberg to give an update on her relationship status."The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?” the Charlie's Angels actress asked The View star before admitting she dipped her toe back in to the dating pool.MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN & GET OUT'“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m...
Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the ‘Cheers’ Actress’ Relationship History, Husbands, Divorces
Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce...
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Why Beverly D'Angelo Was 'So Sure' She 'Wasn't the Right Person' to Play Ellen Griswold in Vacation
The actress, who starred as Griswold family matriarch Ellen in National Lampoon’s Vacation and four sequels, plays a very different type of mother in the new comedy-thriller Violent Night The Griswold family would look very different if Beverly D'Angelo had followed her initial instinct. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the actress, 71, reveals she nearly turned down the role of Ellen Griswold opposite Chevy Chase in the first Vacation movie, which premiered in 1983. "I was so sure that I wasn't the right person," she says. At that...
Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear Wedding Singer 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed
"That's my reaction on film, for the first time," Drew Barrymore said on her talk show about the end scene of The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore's surprised reaction upon hearing Adam Sandler's "Grow Old with You" in 1998's The Wedding Singer wasn't all acting! On Tuesday's episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore, 47, reminisced with Sandler, 56, about the rom-com that would go on to inspire a Broadway musical — not to mention become only the first film the two starred in together, followed by 50 First Dates...
John Travolta Gushes Over Late Pal Kirstie Alley Following Her Tragic Death: 'One Of The Most Special Relationships I've Ever Had'
In mourning: John Travolta couldn't help but say kind words about Kirstie Alley following her tragic death. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," the actor, 68, captioned a throwback photo of the actress via Instagram. Of course, people sent well-wishes to the Grease star. One person wrote, "I’m so sorry buddy I know you loved her," while another added, "My heart is broken for you 💔. Too much loss in your life in such a short time. Look Who’s Talking is where my love...
Dying of Politeness review – Geena Davis’s journey to ‘badassery’
The Thelma & Louise star bewails the treatment of women in the film industry in a conversational and often humorous account of her career
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January
"How I Met Your Father," the "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff starring Hilary Duff, will return for a second season on Hulu.
Julia Roberts has a secret to happy marriage
The recent "Ticket to Paradise" movie starring the amazing pair of stars and friends, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, was a hit in theatres. The lovely rom-com filmed during the Pandemic in Bali and Australia brings together, for the fifth time, the Oscar-winning, hilarious George and Julia (they should do another comedy or prank entitled just like that, "George and Julia").
