thechiefonline.com
Field Hockey Nassau County Championship 2022
The Girls’ Varsity Field Hockey team won back to back Nassau County Championships. They won this year with a big score of 5-1! We wanted to gain some insight from these successful athletes on how they were able to tackle the championship head on. The coaches, Coach McGuinness and Coach Ortega, asked the team some questions, as prepared by our journalists, about their preparation for the championship. These are snippets of the quotes they gave in response to the questions.
HS boys’ hoops: Qadir Martin’s monster performance leads St. Peter’s to upset win over nationally ranked Stepinac, 66-63
St. Peter’s center Qadir Martin earned MVP honors after scoring 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late, as the Eagles stunned nationally ranked Archbishop Stepinac, 66-63, in a CHSAA AA game Sunday at the NY Hoops Festival at Christ the King HS in Queens. Martin, who transferred to St....
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
syossetadvance.com
Syosset teacher receives excellence award
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher, Women in STEM Club Advisor, and High School Mentor Program Coordinator Carisa Steinberg has been honored with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. Governor Hochul’s Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes educational leaders (PreK-12) who exemplify the...
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
When the post came to the school’s attention, the administration met with the student and took down the post.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor resident among the newest Rockettes
A Head of the Harbor native is proving that dreams really do come true. Courtney File, 24, is among the newest members of the Rockettes who are kicking their way through the holiday season, performing multiple shows in Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”. Seeing the Rockettes staple...
therealdeal.com
Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday
Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Christmas Spectacular
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — North Shore Dance is a children’s dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. NDS will perform its award-winning “As The Angels Sing,” as 50 dancers from ages 8-17 will grace The Radio City Music Hall stage […]
Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder...
midislandtimes.com
Town: File for property tax exemptions now
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
