‘Braxton Family Values’ Star Towanda’s Bankruptcy Thrown Out After Creditor Accuses Her Of Hiding Income

A federal court judge has dismissed Braxton Family Values star Towanda Braxton’s bankruptcy and left the reality star to fight off creditors on her own — after the star was accused of failing to report income as part of the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge has denied Braxton a discharge of her debt and closed the case. The decision came after a creditor accused Braxton of fraud. In 2019, Braxton filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy listing $277,650 in assets and $547,056.39 in liabilities. She said her monthly income was $4,692 but...
Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Robbed Bank Of $754, Scrawling Demand Note On Back Of His Own Birth Certificate

Michael Conley Loyd, 30, reportedly said he robbed a Bank of America in Springfield, Missouri in order to "prove a point" to his girlfriend. A Missouri man admitted to a highly unusual bank robbery, one that saw him scribble a demand note on the back of his own birth certificate, all while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor that subsequently confirmed his presence at the scene.
Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing

James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check. The Sanilac County friend, referred to is B.J. in court filings, has a checkered past, including lying about being transgender so...

