‘Braxton Family Values’ Star Towanda’s Bankruptcy Thrown Out After Creditor Accuses Her Of Hiding Income
A federal court judge has dismissed Braxton Family Values star Towanda Braxton’s bankruptcy and left the reality star to fight off creditors on her own — after the star was accused of failing to report income as part of the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge has denied Braxton a discharge of her debt and closed the case. The decision came after a creditor accused Braxton of fraud. In 2019, Braxton filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy listing $277,650 in assets and $547,056.39 in liabilities. She said her monthly income was $4,692 but...
Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
7 Alabama family members sentenced in one of US’s largest cockfighting operations, feds say
Seven members of an Alabama family have been federally sentenced in connection with cockfighting and bird breeding operations in Chilton County. The operation involved a cockfighting arena with stadium seating that fit 150 people and had several rings to hosts cockfights. “Combined, the seven convicted members of the Easterling family...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
3 brothers charged for defrauding government out of millions with fake farms
Three brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly swindling the government out of millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to burning a cross on his lawn to scare Black neighbors 'because they were occupying a home next to his,' officials say
Axel Cox, 24, of Mississippi, pleaded guilty after facing charges for trying to intimidate his neighbors, according to the DOJ.
Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Robbed Bank Of $754, Scrawling Demand Note On Back Of His Own Birth Certificate
Michael Conley Loyd, 30, reportedly said he robbed a Bank of America in Springfield, Missouri in order to "prove a point" to his girlfriend. A Missouri man admitted to a highly unusual bank robbery, one that saw him scribble a demand note on the back of his own birth certificate, all while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor that subsequently confirmed his presence at the scene.
Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing
James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check. The Sanilac County friend, referred to is B.J. in court filings, has a checkered past, including lying about being transgender so...
Contracts for deed trap for some Somali families trying to buy homes
Jessica Lussenhop and Haru Coryne of ProPublica and Joey Peters of Sahan Journal write that contracts for deed — the method by which many Somali families buy homes because of faith tenets against paying or profiting from interest — have become a trap for some. MPR’s Dan Gunderson...
Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River
The business operation was brought to light when one of the group's hikers died. A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit. Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at...
