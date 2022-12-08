• On Nov. 29 at 3:59 p.m., a suspect was arrested for a warrant in the 300 block of North Second Street. • On Dec. 1, police received a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The business received a phone call demanding them to put money in a bag and go to the parking lot. The business locked its doors and contacted police.

DES PERES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO