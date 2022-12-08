ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

“Here Comes The Son”

No, that’s not a typo in the headline. On Dec. 20 and 21, the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will present “Let It Be Christmas,” a holiday rock opera sharing the story of the birth of Jesus Christ — using only the music of The Beatles. First...
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Rep Hosts “A Christmas Carol” Through Dec. 30

Every time the youth company takes the stage, you can feel the audience smile during the second annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. That’s because choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd exudes joy and grace. His inspired choreography, and the addition of music, has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Santa Events In Webster

Join the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department this season for lots of holiday fun! To sign up for events, visit www.wgparksandrec.com and click “Register Online.”. Have Supper with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Scout and Cheyenne rooms at the Webster Groves...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Area Crime Reports – Published December 9, 2022

• On Nov. 29 at 3:59 p.m., a suspect was arrested for a warrant in the 300 block of North Second Street. • On Dec. 1, police received a report of a robbery in progress at a business in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The business received a phone call demanding them to put money in a bag and go to the parking lot. The business locked its doors and contacted police.
DES PERES, MO
Montessori Day Care Passes First Council Vote

Despite traffic concerns from several council members, the Kirkwood City Council on Dec. 1 approved a first reading for a new day care intended for a consolidated lot at 10551 and 10557 Big Bend Road, just east of Kirkwood Road. Operated by Higher Ground Education, Guidepost Montessori is the largest...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Resident Pushes For Year-Round Trolley Service

Recently, I went over to the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District and mentioned the idea of having a trolley in Kirkwood. The woman said she received my letter and stated we need a hotel and two trains running in both directions. I disagree with her opinion about the hotel. Where...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Values Character Over A Sports State Championship

A response to “Football Program A Reflection of the High School” in last week’s Mailbag (Dec. 2 issue):. “On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.” — General Douglas MacArthur.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

