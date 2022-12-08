Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
timesnewspapers.com
The Rep Hosts “A Christmas Carol” Through Dec. 30
Every time the youth company takes the stage, you can feel the audience smile during the second annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. That’s because choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd exudes joy and grace. His inspired choreography, and the addition of music, has...
timesnewspapers.com
Ornaments On Display At Frank Lloyd Wright House in Kirkwood
It’s holiday time at the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, 120 N. Ballas Road in Kirkwood. The house will continue its tradition of displaying the Christmas ornaments designed and handcrafted by Russell Kraus, the original owner of the house. Visitors can view the collection on a docent-led...
timesnewspapers.com
Reading Corner
In today’s world, many women feel guilty about holding a full-time job while also balancing being a good wife and mother. Webster Groves author Barbara Leist Nelson offers insight for modern women, from resume building to working from home to juggling career and family. Find it at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com or wherever books are sold.
timesnewspapers.com
Santa Events In Webster
Join the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department this season for lots of holiday fun! To sign up for events, visit www.wgparksandrec.com and click “Register Online.”. Have Supper with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Scout and Cheyenne rooms at the Webster Groves...
timesnewspapers.com
Possible Changes For Pair Of Old Webster Businesses
The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
timesnewspapers.com
Webster Groves Offering Holiday Light Recycling Collection Bins
Are those Christmas tree lights flickering out? Don’t trash them — recycle them. The Webster Groves Sustainability Commission is working with Spectrum Ecycle to gather holiday lights for recycling. Most electronic products, like Christmas lights, are not biodegradable. These products will take hundreds of years to break down...
timesnewspapers.com
Montessori Day Care Passes First Council Vote
Despite traffic concerns from several council members, the Kirkwood City Council on Dec. 1 approved a first reading for a new day care intended for a consolidated lot at 10551 and 10557 Big Bend Road, just east of Kirkwood Road. Operated by Higher Ground Education, Guidepost Montessori is the largest...
timesnewspapers.com
City Reaches Out To Citizens For Input On New Aquatic Facility
The city of Webster Groves is seeking public input on plans for construction of a new aquatic center, or major upgrades to the existing facility, by encouraging residents of all ages to fill out an online survey. The aquatic center opened in 1995 at Memorial Park, 33 E. Glendale at...
timesnewspapers.com
Opposed To Pickleball Courts
Is your neighborhood safe from the pickleball craze sweeping the area? Greenbriar Hills Country Club is seeking approval from the Kirkwood City Council to construct four pickleball courts in an area just 60 feet from adjacent homes. Many neighbors are opposed to the country club’s proposal and want it to...
timesnewspapers.com
Values Character Over A Sports State Championship
A response to “Football Program A Reflection of the High School” in last week’s Mailbag (Dec. 2 issue):. “On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.” — General Douglas MacArthur.
