Saint Louis, MO

timesnewspapers.com

The Rep Hosts “A Christmas Carol” Through Dec. 30

Every time the youth company takes the stage, you can feel the audience smile during the second annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. That’s because choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd exudes joy and grace. His inspired choreography, and the addition of music, has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Reading Corner

In today’s world, many women feel guilty about holding a full-time job while also balancing being a good wife and mother. Webster Groves author Barbara Leist Nelson offers insight for modern women, from resume building to working from home to juggling career and family. Find it at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com or wherever books are sold.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Santa Events In Webster

Join the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department this season for lots of holiday fun! To sign up for events, visit www.wgparksandrec.com and click “Register Online.”. Have Supper with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Scout and Cheyenne rooms at the Webster Groves...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Opposed To Pickleball Courts

Is your neighborhood safe from the pickleball craze sweeping the area? Greenbriar Hills Country Club is seeking approval from the Kirkwood City Council to construct four pickleball courts in an area just 60 feet from adjacent homes. Many neighbors are opposed to the country club’s proposal and want it to...
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

City Reaches Out To Citizens For Input On New Aquatic Facility

The city of Webster Groves is seeking public input on plans for construction of a new aquatic center, or major upgrades to the existing facility, by encouraging residents of all ages to fill out an online survey. The aquatic center opened in 1995 at Memorial Park, 33 E. Glendale at...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Values Character Over A Sports State Championship

A response to “Football Program A Reflection of the High School” in last week’s Mailbag (Dec. 2 issue):. “On the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields will bear the fruits of victory.” — General Douglas MacArthur.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Groves Offering Holiday Light Recycling Collection Bins

Are those Christmas tree lights flickering out? Don’t trash them — recycle them. The Webster Groves Sustainability Commission is working with Spectrum Ecycle to gather holiday lights for recycling. Most electronic products, like Christmas lights, are not biodegradable. These products will take hundreds of years to break down...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Resident Pushes For Year-Round Trolley Service

Recently, I went over to the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District and mentioned the idea of having a trolley in Kirkwood. The woman said she received my letter and stated we need a hotel and two trains running in both directions. I disagree with her opinion about the hotel. Where...
KIRKWOOD, MO

