San Antonio, TX

numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs

Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is on track to play on Sunday after he was designated as probable with lower back tightness. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 53.1 FanDuel points. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Update: Alex Caruso (back) ruled out for remainder of Bulls' game Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Deemed questionable to return at the start of the second quarter, Caruso has now been ruled out with just a couple minutes left before halftime. Expect heavy minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White with Caruso unavailable.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Bulls

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter's status is currently unknown after he missed four games with a hip strain. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Hunter is ruled out again. Griffin's current projection includes 14.8 points,...
ATLANTA, GA

